Sei Investments Co. Has $2.83 Million Position in The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN)

Sei Investments Co. decreased its holdings in shares of The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN – Free Report) by 55.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 173,701 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 218,706 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Wendy’s were worth $2,831,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in Wendy’s by 670.3% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,402 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,220 shares in the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Wendy’s in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in Wendy’s by 168.1% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,233 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Wendy’s by 46.4% during the fourth quarter. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,107 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 985 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Transcendent Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Wendy’s by 2,334.5% in the 4th quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC now owns 4,869 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 4,669 shares during the period. 85.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on WEN. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Wendy’s in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Barclays upped their price objective on Wendy’s from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 7th. TD Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Wendy’s in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Argus raised shares of Wendy’s to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $14.00 price target (down from $22.00) on shares of Wendy’s in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.08.

Shares of Wendy’s stock opened at $13.30 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a PE ratio of 14.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.61. The Wendy’s Company has a 52-week low of $13.22 and a 52-week high of $20.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.48, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.85.

Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The restaurant operator reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $574.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $564.17 million. Wendy’s had a return on equity of 75.56% and a net margin of 8.65%. On average, analysts anticipate that The Wendy’s Company will post 0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.52%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd. Wendy’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 105.26%.

The Wendy’s Co engages in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Wendy’s U.S., Wendy’s International, and Global Real Estate and Development. The Wendy’s U.S. segment includes the operation and franchising of Wendy’s restaurants in the U.S.

