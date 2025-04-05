Sei Investments Co. Has $2.85 Million Holdings in Ternium S.A. (NYSE:TX)

Sei Investments Co. decreased its stake in shares of Ternium S.A. (NYSE:TX – Free Report) by 24.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 98,092 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 32,270 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Ternium were worth $2,853,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new position in Ternium during the fourth quarter worth $54,000. R Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in Ternium in the 4th quarter worth $88,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Ternium in the 4th quarter worth $104,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ternium during the 4th quarter worth about $204,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ternium during the third quarter valued at about $244,000. 11.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ternium stock opened at $28.09 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.51 billion, a PE ratio of -100.30, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Ternium S.A. has a 1 year low of $27.80 and a 1 year high of $44.44. The company’s 50-day moving average is $30.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.06.

Ternium ( NYSE:TX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The basic materials company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by ($1.39). The company had revenue of $3.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.18 billion. Ternium had a negative net margin of 0.31% and a positive return on equity of 1.82%. Equities analysts anticipate that Ternium S.A. will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 9th will be given a $1.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 9th. This is a positive change from Ternium’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.09. This represents a dividend yield of 10.3%. Ternium’s payout ratio is currently -1,285.71%.

Several equities analysts have commented on TX shares. UBS Group initiated coverage on Ternium in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Ternium from $39.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday.

Ternium SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes steel products in Mexico, Southern Region, Brazil, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Steel, Mining, and Usiminas. The Steel segment offers slabs, hot and cold rolled products, coated products, roll formed and tubular products, bars, billets, and other products.

