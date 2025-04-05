Sei Investments Co. Increases Stock Holdings in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. (NYSE:HY)

Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. (NYSE:HY – Free Report) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 46,210 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 507 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling were worth $2,353,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. A&I Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling during the 4th quarter valued at $492,000. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 19.0% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 26,492 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,690,000 after acquiring an additional 4,226 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 31.9% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 51,280 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,270,000 after purchasing an additional 12,390 shares in the last quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $321,000. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC bought a new stake in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,243,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.47% of the company’s stock.

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling Price Performance

Shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling stock opened at $36.90 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $652.93 million, a PE ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 1.32. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $48.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. has a 12 month low of $34.92 and a 12 month high of $84.44.

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. Hyster-Yale Materials Handling’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.37%.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 7th.

About Hyster-Yale Materials Handling

(Free Report)

Hyster-Yale, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, sells, and services a line of lift trucks, attachments, and aftermarket parts worldwide. The company manufactures components, such as frames, masts, and transmissions; and assembles lift trucks. It markets its products primarily under the Hyster and Yale brand names to independent Hyster and Yale retail dealerships.

See Also

