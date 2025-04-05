Sei Investments Co. Increases Stock Position in Biohaven Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN)

Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Biohaven Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN – Free Report) by 55.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 69,082 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,723 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Biohaven were worth $2,580,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BHVN. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Biohaven in the third quarter valued at $293,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Biohaven in the 3rd quarter valued at about $276,000. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Biohaven during the 3rd quarter valued at about $258,000. Point72 DIFC Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Biohaven during the 3rd quarter worth about $368,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Biohaven by 600.9% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 243,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,151,000 after acquiring an additional 208,472 shares during the last quarter. 88.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other Biohaven news, Director John W. Childs acquired 32,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $30.47 per share, for a total transaction of $996,369.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 2,320,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,707,798.37. This trade represents a 1.43 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 16.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $60.00 target price on Biohaven and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 20th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Biohaven from $69.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Biohaven from $72.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $61.00 price target on shares of Biohaven in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Biohaven in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Biohaven currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.77.

Biohaven Price Performance

NYSE:BHVN opened at $18.54 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $33.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.80. The stock has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a PE ratio of -1.98 and a beta of 1.33. Biohaven Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $17.93 and a fifty-two week high of $55.70.

Biohaven (NYSE:BHVN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 3rd. The company reported ($1.85) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.56) by ($0.29). On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Biohaven Ltd. will post -8.9 earnings per share for the current year.

About Biohaven

Biohaven Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing therapies for immunology, neuroscience, and oncology worldwide. The company's pipeline products include Troriluzole, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of neurological and neuropsychiatric illnesses; BHV-5500 that blocks glutamate signaling mediated by post-synaptic NMDA receptors; Taldefgrobep Alfa, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy and obesity; BHV-7000, a candidate in Phase 2/3 clinical trials for the treatment of focal and generalized epilepsy, bipolar disorder, and major depressive disorder; BHV-2100 that is in Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of migraines and neuropathic pain; and BHV-8000, a product candidate in Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of early Alzheimer's and Parkinson's disease, sclerosis, and amyloid-related imaging abnormalities.

