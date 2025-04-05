Sei Investments Co. Raises Stock Holdings in Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO)

Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO – Free Report) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 116,240 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 3,033 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Monro were worth $2,883,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MNRO. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Monro by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 50,511 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,253,000 after acquiring an additional 4,972 shares during the last quarter. Semanteon Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Monro in the fourth quarter worth about $263,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of Monro in the fourth quarter worth about $397,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Monro by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,121,027 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $27,801,000 after buying an additional 23,184 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp grew its holdings in Monro by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 152,795 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,789,000 after buying an additional 2,795 shares in the last quarter.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MNRO. Stephens raised shares of Monro from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $21.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday. Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of Monro from $27.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Monro from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 27th.

Monro Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MNRO opened at $15.27 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $17.80 and a 200 day moving average of $23.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market capitalization of $457.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.09. Monro, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.83 and a 52 week high of $31.53.

Monro (NASDAQ:MNRO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The auto parts company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.12). Monro had a return on equity of 3.76% and a net margin of 1.64%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Monro, Inc. will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Monro Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 25th were given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 25th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.33%. Monro’s dividend payout ratio is currently 175.00%.

Monro Profile

Monro, Inc provides automotive undercar repair, and tire sales and services in the United States. It offers replacement tires and tire related services, automotive undercar repair services, and routine maintenance services primarily to passenger cars, light trucks, and vans. The company also provides other products and services for brakes; mufflers and exhaust systems; and steering, drive train, suspension, and wheel alignment.

