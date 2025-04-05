Sei Investments Co. Raises Stock Position in Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN)

Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN – Free Report) by 7.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 143,380 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,816 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Cross Country Healthcare were worth $2,604,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Get Cross Country Healthcare alerts:

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cross Country Healthcare in the fourth quarter worth $41,421,000. Alpine Associates Management Inc. bought a new position in Cross Country Healthcare in the 4th quarter worth about $10,552,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cross Country Healthcare in the 3rd quarter valued at about $7,350,000. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cross Country Healthcare during the 4th quarter valued at about $6,841,000. Finally, ABC Arbitrage SA purchased a new position in shares of Cross Country Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth about $3,038,000. 96.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cross Country Healthcare Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CCRN opened at $14.51 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $476.12 million, a P/E ratio of -290.14, a PEG ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.44. Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. has a one year low of $9.58 and a one year high of $18.50. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.24.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CCRN shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cross Country Healthcare in a research note on Saturday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $18.61 price objective on shares of Cross Country Healthcare in a report on Friday, March 14th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Cross Country Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.41.

Get Our Latest Report on Cross Country Healthcare

Cross Country Healthcare Profile

(Free Report)

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc provides talent management and other consultative services for healthcare clients in the United States. The company’s Nurse and Allied Staffing segment provides traditional staffing, recruiting, and value-added total talent solutions, including temporary and permanent placement of travel and local nurse and, allied professionals; temporary placement of healthcare leaders within nursing, allied, physician, and human resources; vendor neutral and managed services programs; education healthcare services; in-home care services; and outsourcing services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCRN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cross Country Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cross Country Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.