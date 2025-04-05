Sei Investments Co. Sells 1,023 Shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL)

Sei Investments Co. decreased its holdings in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL – Free Report) by 11.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,229 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,023 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals were worth $2,539,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Madrigal Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 1.5% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 405,655 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $86,104,000 after purchasing an additional 5,801 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,036,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,297,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its position in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 97.1% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 9,767 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,073,000 after acquiring an additional 4,811 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 159.9% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 40,279 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,549,000 after purchasing an additional 24,783 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.50% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Madrigal Pharmaceuticals

In related news, VP Robert E. Waltermire sold 14,113 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $341.32, for a total value of $4,817,049.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,272,440.96. This trade represents a 79.10 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO William John Sibold sold 1,584 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.24, for a total transaction of $531,020.16. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 54,303 shares in the company, valued at $18,204,537.72. This trade represents a 2.83 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 35,900 shares of company stock valued at $12,168,079. 22.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on MDGL shares. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $400.00 to $405.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. B. Riley upgraded Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $236.00 to $422.00 in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $378.00 to $469.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $427.00 price objective on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Madrigal Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $378.44.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on MDGL

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of MDGL stock opened at $314.39 on Friday. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $189.00 and a 12 month high of $377.46. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $333.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $299.84. The firm has a market cap of $6.94 billion, a PE ratio of -12.54 and a beta of -0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 5.93, a current ratio of 5.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.71) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($4.32) by $1.61. The business had revenue of $103.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $97.81 million. Equities research analysts expect that Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -23.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Profile

(Free Report)

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutics for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) in the United States. Its lead product candidate is resmetirom, a liver-directed thyroid hormone receptor beta agonist, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for treating NASH.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Madrigal Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.