Sei Investments Co. Sells 2,466 Shares of First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC)

Sei Investments Co. decreased its stake in shares of First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC – Free Report) by 3.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 64,018 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,466 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in First Bancorp were worth $2,815,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get First Bancorp alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in First Bancorp by 22.3% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its stake in shares of First Bancorp by 82.3% in the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 587 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in First Bancorp by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 124,541 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,476,000 after acquiring an additional 621 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in First Bancorp by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 81,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,566,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR boosted its stake in First Bancorp by 16.6% during the fourth quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 7,428 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $327,000 after acquiring an additional 1,058 shares in the last quarter. 68.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on FBNC. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded shares of First Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Stephens began coverage on First Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, March 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company.

First Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of FBNC stock opened at $36.21 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.68 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. First Bancorp has a one year low of $29.53 and a one year high of $50.34. The company’s 50-day moving average is $41.65 and its 200 day moving average is $43.32.

First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.04. First Bancorp had a net margin of 14.19% and a return on equity of 8.04%. Sell-side analysts expect that First Bancorp will post 3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

First Bancorp Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. First Bancorp’s payout ratio is 47.83%.

About First Bancorp

(Free Report)

First Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for First Bank that provides banking products and services for individuals and small to medium-sized businesses. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits, including certificate of deposits and individual retirement accounts.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FBNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.