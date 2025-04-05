Sei Investments Co. Sells 3,294 Shares of Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS)

Sei Investments Co. lowered its position in shares of Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS – Free Report) by 10.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 28,348 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 3,294 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Federal Signal were worth $2,619,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Federal Signal alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FSS. Quarry LP grew its holdings in shares of Federal Signal by 73.5% during the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 432 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new stake in Federal Signal during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Federal Signal by 37.4% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 606 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. increased its position in Federal Signal by 20.1% in the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 889 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Federal Signal by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,343 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.73% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Federal Signal

In related news, CEO Jennifer L. Sherman acquired 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $82.32 per share, with a total value of $102,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 559,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,031,944.56. This trade represents a 0.22 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Federal Signal Trading Down 2.3 %

NYSE:FSS opened at $71.24 on Friday. Federal Signal Co. has a 52 week low of $67.60 and a 52 week high of $102.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 2.83. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $86.30 and its 200-day moving average is $90.48. The firm has a market cap of $4.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.02.

Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The conglomerate reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87. Federal Signal had a net margin of 11.57% and a return on equity of 18.46%. The business had revenue of $472.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $481.90 million. Equities analysts expect that Federal Signal Co. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Federal Signal Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th were issued a $0.14 dividend. This is an increase from Federal Signal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 14th. Federal Signal’s payout ratio is presently 15.95%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Federal Signal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 1st. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of Federal Signal in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th.

View Our Latest Stock Report on FSS

About Federal Signal

(Free Report)

Federal Signal Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of products and integrated solutions for municipal, governmental, industrial, and commercial customers. It operates through the Environmental Solutions Group and Safety and Security Systems Group segments. The Environment Solutions Group segment is involved in the manufacture and supply of street sweeper vehicles, sewer cleaners, vacuum loader trucks, hydro-excavation trucks, and water blasting equipment.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FSS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Federal Signal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Federal Signal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.