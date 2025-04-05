Sei Investments Co. Trims Stock Position in Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE)

Sei Investments Co. trimmed its holdings in Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE – Free Report) by 10.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 80,632 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,396 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Cadence Bank were worth $2,778,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CADE. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Cadence Bank in the fourth quarter valued at $24,834,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Cadence Bank in the 4th quarter valued at about $13,225,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Cadence Bank in the 3rd quarter valued at about $11,727,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Cadence Bank by 19.0% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,655,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,044,000 after buying an additional 264,691 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Cadence Bank by 63.7% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 441,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,067,000 after buying an additional 171,940 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on CADE. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Cadence Bank from $46.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of Cadence Bank in a report on Friday, January 24th. Hovde Group decreased their price target on Cadence Bank from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Barclays upgraded Cadence Bank from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $41.00 to $44.00 in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Cadence Bank from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.64.

Shares of Cadence Bank stock opened at $26.39 on Friday. Cadence Bank has a twelve month low of $25.25 and a twelve month high of $40.20. The stock has a market cap of $4.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.53 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $32.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.92.

Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.02. Cadence Bank had a return on equity of 9.87% and a net margin of 18.03%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Cadence Bank will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th were given a $0.275 dividend. This is an increase from Cadence Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 14th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.17%. Cadence Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.71%.

Cadence Bank provides commercial banking and financial services. Its products and services include consumer banking, consumer loans, mortgages, home equity lines and loans, credit cards, commercial and business banking, treasury management, specialized and asset-based lending, commercial real estate, equipment financing, and correspondent banking services.

