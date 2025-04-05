Sei Investments Co. Trims Stock Position in Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. (NYSE:MODG)

Sei Investments Co. trimmed its holdings in Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. (NYSE:MODG – Free Report) by 16.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 315,689 shares of the company’s stock after selling 60,337 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Topgolf Callaway Brands were worth $2,481,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MODG. Xponance Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands in the fourth quarter worth about $87,000. Cibc World Markets Corp acquired a new position in Topgolf Callaway Brands in the 4th quarter worth about $104,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its position in Topgolf Callaway Brands by 589.5% during the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 85,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $674,000 after purchasing an additional 73,362 shares in the last quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. grew its holdings in Topgolf Callaway Brands by 25.1% in the fourth quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 750,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,901,000 after purchasing an additional 150,789 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands by 170.5% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 13,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 8,672 shares in the last quarter. 84.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MODG stock opened at $6.26 on Friday. Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. has a twelve month low of $5.45 and a twelve month high of $16.89. The company has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of -78.18 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.34.

Topgolf Callaway Brands ( NYSE:MODG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $924.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. Topgolf Callaway Brands had a positive return on equity of 1.20% and a negative net margin of 0.29%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MODG. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective (down from $16.00) on shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Topgolf Callaway Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $11.00 to $13.00 in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Topgolf Callaway Brands from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Topgolf Callaway Brands currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.91.

Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. designs, manufactures, and sells golf equipment, golf and lifestyle apparel, and other accessories in the United States, Europe, Asia, and Internationally. The Topgolf segment operates Topgolf venues equipped with technology-enabled hitting bays, bars, dining areas, and event spaces, as well as Toptracer ball-flight tracking technology; and World Golf Tour digital golf game.

