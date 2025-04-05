Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM) Shares Sold by Corebridge Financial Inc.

Corebridge Financial Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM – Free Report) by 7.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 57,508 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 4,517 shares during the period. Corebridge Financial Inc.’s holdings in Select Medical were worth $1,084,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Select Medical by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,712,990 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $239,640,000 after buying an additional 131,228 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Select Medical by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 31,441 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $593,000 after acquiring an additional 619 shares during the period. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new stake in Select Medical in the 4th quarter valued at about $454,000. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Select Medical by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 83,744 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,579,000 after purchasing an additional 4,409 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Select Medical by 1,309.5% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 137,169 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $2,586,000 after purchasing an additional 127,437 shares during the last quarter. 89.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Select Medical Stock Performance

Shares of SEM opened at $15.83 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. Select Medical Holdings Co. has a 12 month low of $15.40 and a 12 month high of $40.98. The company’s fifty day moving average is $18.09 and its 200-day moving average is $24.45. The firm has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.56.

Select Medical Cuts Dividend

Select Medical ( NYSE:SEM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The health services provider reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. Select Medical had a net margin of 3.23% and a return on equity of 14.04%. Equities analysts expect that Select Medical Holdings Co. will post 1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were given a $0.0625 dividend. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd. Select Medical’s dividend payout ratio is 15.15%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SEM has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Select Medical from $47.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 24th. StockNews.com raised Select Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. UBS Group decreased their price target on Select Medical from $40.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Benchmark upgraded Select Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.25.

About Select Medical

Select Medical Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates critical illness recovery hospitals, rehabilitation hospitals, outpatient rehabilitation clinics, and occupational health centers in the United States. It operates in four segments: Critical Illness Recovery Hospital, Rehabilitation Hospital, Outpatient Rehabilitation, and Concentra.

