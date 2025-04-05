SoundThinking, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSTI) Shares Sold by Blair William & Co. IL

Blair William & Co. IL lowered its holdings in SoundThinking, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSTI – Free Report) by 32.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,778 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,048 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in SoundThinking were worth $363,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. R Squared Ltd bought a new stake in SoundThinking during the fourth quarter worth approximately $70,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its position in shares of SoundThinking by 145.2% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 8,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 5,236 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Investment Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of SoundThinking during the 4th quarter worth $131,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in shares of SoundThinking in the 4th quarter worth $228,000. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of SoundThinking by 245.5% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 24,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 17,591 shares during the period. 60.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SSTI opened at $15.56 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $15.44 and its 200-day moving average is $13.36. The company has a market capitalization of $195.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -129.66 and a beta of 1.29. SoundThinking, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.33 and a fifty-two week high of $19.43.

SoundThinking ( NASDAQ:SSTI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.30). The company had revenue of $23.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.65 million. SoundThinking had a negative net margin of 1.39% and a negative return on equity of 8.74%. Equities research analysts expect that SoundThinking, Inc. will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on SSTI shares. Craig Hallum raised SoundThinking from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of SoundThinking in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, SoundThinking has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.20.

SoundThinking, Inc, a public safety technology company that provides transformative solutions and strategic advisory services for law enforcement and civic leadership. Its SafetySmart Platform, an integrated suite of data-driven tools that enable law enforcement and community violence prevention and health organizations to be efficient in public safety outcomes.

