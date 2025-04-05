SouthState (NASDAQ:SSB) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” at Raymond James

Raymond James upgraded shares of SouthState (NASDAQ:SSB – Free Report) from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating in a report published on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has $115.00 price target on the bank’s stock, down from their previous price target of $120.00.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on SSB. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of SouthState in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Citigroup raised shares of SouthState from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $106.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Monday, January 27th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of SouthState in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $132.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of SouthState in a report on Friday, March 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.40.

SouthState Stock Down 3.7 %

SouthState Announces Dividend

Shares of SSB opened at $81.47 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market cap of $8.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.70 and a beta of 0.68. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $97.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $100.31. SouthState has a 12 month low of $70.68 and a 12 month high of $114.27.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 7th were given a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 7th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.65%. SouthState’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.03%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director G Stacy Smith acquired 3,100 shares of SouthState stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $93.60 per share, for a total transaction of $290,160.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 36,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,442,514.40. This represents a 9.20 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Janet P. Froetscher purchased 2,717 shares of SouthState stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $92.02 per share, with a total value of $250,018.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $431,481.78. The trade was a 137.78 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of SouthState

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in SouthState by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 63,573 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,178,000 after buying an additional 6,062 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of SouthState by 2.5% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 408,894 shares of the bank’s stock worth $39,736,000 after acquiring an additional 9,863 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of SouthState during the fourth quarter worth about $1,008,000. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in SouthState by 7.6% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 11,153 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,083,000 after purchasing an additional 787 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SouthState in the third quarter valued at about $265,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.76% of the company’s stock.

SouthState Company Profile

SouthState Corporation operates as the bank holding company for SouthState Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking services and products to individuals and companies. It offers checking accounts, savings deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, certificates of deposits, money market accounts, and other time deposits, as well as bond accounting, asset/liability consulting related activities, and other clearing and corporate checking account services.

