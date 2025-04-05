SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) Shares Sold by Prudential Financial Inc.

Prudential Financial Inc. lessened its stake in SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN – Free Report) by 31.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 97,826 shares of the company’s stock after selling 44,700 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. owned 0.29% of SpartanNash worth $1,792,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SPTN. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in SpartanNash by 3,585.1% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,685 shares in the last quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new position in shares of SpartanNash during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $132,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of SpartanNash by 90.3% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 7,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 3,541 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SpartanNash in the 3rd quarter valued at $211,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in SpartanNash during the third quarter worth $244,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.59% of the company’s stock.

SpartanNash Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SPTN opened at $20.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.57. The firm has a market cap of $681.38 million, a PE ratio of -2,018.00 and a beta of 0.34. SpartanNash has a one year low of $17.30 and a one year high of $23.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $19.68 and a 200 day moving average of $19.75.

SpartanNash Increases Dividend

SpartanNash ( NASDAQ:SPTN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.09. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.35 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that SpartanNash will post 1.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 21st were given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.36%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 21st. This is an increase from SpartanNash’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. SpartanNash’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -8,800.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on SPTN shares. Northcoast Research downgraded shares of SpartanNash from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. StockNews.com raised SpartanNash from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday.

SpartanNash Profile

(Free Report)

SpartanNash Company distributes and retails grocery products in the United States of America. It operates through Wholesale and Retail segments. The Wholesale segment offers grocery products and perishable food products, including dry groceries, produce, dairy products, meat, delicatessen items, bakery goods, frozen food, seafood, floral products, general merchandise, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty care, and pharmaceutical products to independent retailers, national accounts, food service distributors, e-commerce providers, and corporate owned retail stores.

