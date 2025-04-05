SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG) Stake Trimmed by Blair William & Co. IL

Blair William & Co. IL trimmed its position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,354 shares of the company’s stock after selling 185 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF were worth $465,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,755,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,570,000 after acquiring an additional 21,506 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 146.2% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,197,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,079,000 after purchasing an additional 711,253 shares in the last quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC now owns 832,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,341,000 after purchasing an additional 7,177 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 548,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,678,000 after purchasing an additional 60,545 shares during the period. Finally, Avantax Planning Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 292,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,386,000 after acquiring an additional 19,981 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA MDYG opened at $72.31 on Friday. SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF has a one year low of $71.00 and a one year high of $95.51. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $84.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $87.78. The company has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.35 and a beta of 1.12.

About SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 26th. Investors of record on Monday, March 24th were paid a $0.1481 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 24th.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF, before expenses, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Growth Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics based on: sales growth; earnings change to price, and momentum.

