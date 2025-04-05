Spectral AI’s (MDAI) Buy Rating Reiterated at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reissued their buy rating on shares of Spectral AI (NASDAQ:MDAI – Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday morning,Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $3.50 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Spectral AI’s FY2026 earnings at $0.29 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $0.29 EPS, FY2029 earnings at ($0.10) EPS and FY2029 earnings at ($0.10) EPS.

NASDAQ MDAI opened at $1.21 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.86 and a beta of 0.62. Spectral AI has a 52 week low of $0.82 and a 52 week high of $3.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.67.

Spectral AI (NASDAQ:MDAI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 27th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $7.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.83 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Spectral AI will post -0.48 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Spectral AI during the fourth quarter worth $272,000. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of Spectral AI by 44.7% during the 4th quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 231,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $655,000 after purchasing an additional 71,484 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Spectral AI in the 4th quarter valued at about $92,000. Millington Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Spectral AI in the 4th quarter valued at about $85,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in Spectral AI during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.08% of the company’s stock.

Spectral AI, Inc, an artificial intelligence (AI) company, focuses on developing predictive medical diagnostics in the United States. The company develops medical diagnostics for faster and accurate treatment decisions in wound care with applications involving patients with burns and diabetic foot ulcers.

