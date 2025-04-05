Spire (NYSE:SR) Rating Increased to Hold at StockNews.com

Spire (NYSE:SR – Get Free Report) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Thursday.

Get Spire alerts:

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on SR. Guggenheim raised their price objective on shares of Spire from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Spire from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 20th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Spire from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Spire in a research report on Friday, December 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on shares of Spire in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $73.00 price target on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Spire has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.64.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Spire

Spire Stock Performance

NYSE SR opened at $75.89 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.53. Spire has a 52-week low of $57.27 and a 52-week high of $79.81. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $75.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

Spire (NYSE:SR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.42 by ($0.08). Spire had a net margin of 9.70% and a return on equity of 7.88%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Spire will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Spire

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Spire by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,168,221 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $418,390,000 after acquiring an additional 46,434 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Spire by 1.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,154,230 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $214,535,000 after purchasing an additional 44,969 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Spire by 5.5% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,385,452 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $93,244,000 after purchasing an additional 71,798 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Spire by 29.0% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,022,870 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $69,381,000 after purchasing an additional 229,662 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Spire by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,002,938 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $68,028,000 after buying an additional 15,835 shares during the period. 87.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Spire

(Get Free Report)

Spire Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, retail distribution, and sale of natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and other end-users of natural gas in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Gas Utility, Gas Marketing, and Midstream. It is also involved in the marketing of natural gas and related services; and transportation and storage of natural gas.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Spire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spire and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.