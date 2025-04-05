Stardust Power’s (SDST) Buy Rating Reiterated at Roth Mkm

Roth Mkm reissued their buy rating on shares of Stardust Power (NASDAQ:SDST – Free Report) in a research note released on Wednesday morning,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $1.70 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of $4.00.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on SDST. Maxim Group initiated coverage on Stardust Power in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1.75 price target on the stock. Alliance Global Partners started coverage on shares of Stardust Power in a report on Thursday, February 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.11.

Stardust Power Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SDST opened at $0.51 on Wednesday. Stardust Power has a 12-month low of $0.41 and a 12-month high of $28.38. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.48.

Stardust Power (NASDAQ:SDST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 27th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.14). Analysts expect that Stardust Power will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Stardust Power

In other news, CFO Udaychandra Devasper sold 38,943 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.68, for a total transaction of $26,481.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 161,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $109,701.68. This trade represents a 19.45 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 185,582 shares of company stock valued at $117,486. Insiders own 65.61% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Stardust Power stock. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Stardust Power Inc. (NASDAQ:SDST – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 108,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $883,000. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 0.23% of Stardust Power at the end of the most recent quarter. 32.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Stardust Power

Stardust Power Inc is a vertically-integrated lithium refinery that engages in producing battery-grade lithium. The company was founded in 2022 and is based in Greenwich, Connecticut.

