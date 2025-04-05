Stewart Information Services Co. (NYSE:STC) Shares Sold by Corebridge Financial Inc.

Corebridge Financial Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Stewart Information Services Co. (NYSE:STC – Free Report) by 7.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,430 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,127 shares during the quarter. Corebridge Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of Stewart Information Services worth $974,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Stewart Information Services by 310.9% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 452 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV increased its position in shares of Stewart Information Services by 58.7% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,546 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Stewart Information Services by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,434 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Family Offices LLP boosted its position in shares of Stewart Information Services by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Family Offices LLP now owns 3,530 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the period. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Stewart Information Services during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $341,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:STC opened at $67.12 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.96. Stewart Information Services Co. has a 12-month low of $58.28 and a 12-month high of $78.44. The firm has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.82 and a beta of 1.05.

Stewart Information Services ( NYSE:STC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The insurance provider reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.01. Stewart Information Services had a net margin of 2.94% and a return on equity of 6.81%. Equities analysts anticipate that Stewart Information Services Co. will post 6.29 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 17th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 17th. Stewart Information Services’s payout ratio is 76.92%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on STC. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $82.00 price objective on shares of Stewart Information Services in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of Stewart Information Services from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Stewart Information Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday.

Stewart Information Services Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides title insurance and real estate transaction related services in the United States and internationally. The company involves in searching, examining, closing, and insuring the condition of the title to real property. It also offers home and personal insurance services; services for tax-deferred exchanges; and digital customer engagement platform services.

