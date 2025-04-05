Stifel Canada Forecasts OTCMKTS:FQVLF Q1 Earnings

Get First Quantum Minerals alerts:

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FQVLF – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Stifel Canada issued their Q1 2025 EPS estimates for shares of First Quantum Minerals in a research report issued on Tuesday, April 1st. Stifel Canada analyst R. Profiti anticipates that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of ($0.07) for the quarter. Stifel Canada currently has a “Hold” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for First Quantum Minerals’ current full-year earnings is $0.03 per share. Stifel Canada also issued estimates for First Quantum Minerals’ Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.04 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.06 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $0.19 EPS and FY2029 earnings at $1.07 EPS.

First Quantum Minerals (OTCMKTS:FQVLF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The basic materials company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.01). First Quantum Minerals had a negative return on equity of 0.15% and a net margin of 0.04%.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Desjardins initiated coverage on First Quantum Minerals in a research note on Friday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of First Quantum Minerals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

OTCMKTS:FQVLF opened at $11.21 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $13.39 and a 200 day moving average of $13.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. First Quantum Minerals has a 52 week low of $10.23 and a 52 week high of $16.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -560.50 and a beta of 1.32.

First Quantum Minerals Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, pyrite, silver, gold, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company has operating mines located in Zambia, Panama, Finland, Turkey, Spain, Australia, and Mauritania, as well as a development project in Zambia.

