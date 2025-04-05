Stifel Canada Weighs in on OTCMKTS:FQVLF Q2 Earnings

Get First Quantum Minerals alerts:

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FQVLF – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Stifel Canada issued their Q2 2025 EPS estimates for First Quantum Minerals in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, April 1st. Stifel Canada analyst R. Profiti expects that the basic materials company will post earnings of ($0.06) per share for the quarter. Stifel Canada has a “Hold” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for First Quantum Minerals’ current full-year earnings is $0.03 per share. Stifel Canada also issued estimates for First Quantum Minerals’ Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.21) EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.05 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $0.03 EPS, FY2027 earnings at $0.16 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $0.88 EPS.

First Quantum Minerals (OTCMKTS:FQVLF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The basic materials company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.01). First Quantum Minerals had a negative return on equity of 0.15% and a net margin of 0.04%.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on FQVLF. Desjardins started coverage on shares of First Quantum Minerals in a research report on Friday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered First Quantum Minerals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, First Quantum Minerals has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

First Quantum Minerals Stock Performance

FQVLF stock opened at $11.21 on Friday. First Quantum Minerals has a one year low of $10.23 and a one year high of $16.23. The firm has a market cap of $9.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -560.50 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 2.08. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.39.

First Quantum Minerals Company Profile

First Quantum Minerals Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, pyrite, silver, gold, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company has operating mines located in Zambia, Panama, Finland, Turkey, Spain, Australia, and Mauritania, as well as a development project in Zambia.

