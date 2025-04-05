Stifel Nicolaus Lowers Alpine Income Property Trust (NYSE:PINE) Price Target to $19.25

Alpine Income Property Trust (NYSE:PINE – Get Free Report) had its price objective dropped by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $19.50 to $19.25 in a report released on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target indicates a potential upside of 18.21% from the stock’s current price.

Alpine Income Property Trust Stock Down 1.2 %

PINE stock opened at $16.29 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $16.51 and its 200-day moving average is $17.13. Alpine Income Property Trust has a twelve month low of $14.33 and a twelve month high of $19.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $239.26 million, a PE ratio of 116.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

Alpine Income Property Trust (NYSE:PINE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.40. Alpine Income Property Trust had a net margin of 3.96% and a return on equity of 0.76%. Sell-side analysts expect that Alpine Income Property Trust will post 1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Alpine Income Property Trust

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alpine Income Property Trust

In other Alpine Income Property Trust news, Director Andrew C. Richardson sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.64, for a total value of $33,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,143 shares in the company, valued at $285,259.52. This represents a 10.45 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ameriflex Group Inc. purchased a new position in Alpine Income Property Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets bought a new position in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust during the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in Alpine Income Property Trust in the 3rd quarter worth about $64,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Alpine Income Property Trust by 25.4% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 867 shares during the period. Finally, Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Alpine Income Property Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $75,000. 60.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alpine Income Property Trust Company Profile

Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc (NYSE: PINE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that seeks to deliver attractive risk-adjusted returns and dependable cash dividends by investing in, owning and operating a portfolio of single tenant net leased properties that are predominately leased to high-quality publicly traded and credit-rated tenants.

