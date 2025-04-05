Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX) Shares Sold by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans trimmed its position in shares of Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX – Free Report) by 28.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 29,768 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,013 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Stitch Fix were worth $128,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Stitch Fix by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 149,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $645,000 after buying an additional 2,255 shares in the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Stitch Fix during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stitch Fix during the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Virtus Investment Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in Stitch Fix by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Virtus Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 117,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 11,735 shares during the period. Finally, Bellecapital International Ltd. purchased a new position in Stitch Fix during the fourth quarter worth approximately $55,000. 71.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Stitch Fix stock opened at $2.85 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $367.07 million, a P/E ratio of -3.43 and a beta of 2.03. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.06. Stitch Fix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.06 and a 12 month high of $6.99.

Stitch Fix ( NASDAQ:SFIX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $312.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $298.04 million. Stitch Fix had a negative return on equity of 32.71% and a negative net margin of 7.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.29) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Stitch Fix, Inc. will post -0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SFIX. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of Stitch Fix in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of Stitch Fix from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Stitch Fix has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.50.

Stitch Fix, Inc sells a range of apparel, shoes, and accessories for men, women, and kids through its website and mobile application in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers denim, dresses, blouses, skirts, shoes, jewelry, and handbags under the Stitch Fix brand. The company was formerly known as rack habit inc.

