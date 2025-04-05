StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Enservco (NYSE:ENSV)

Investment analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Enservco (NYSE:ENSV – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Saturday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.
Enservco Trading Down 0.3 %
Shares of ENSV stock opened at $0.03 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.07. Enservco has a 1 year low of $0.02 and a 1 year high of $0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The company has a market cap of $1.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.18 and a beta of 0.84.
About Enservco
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Enservco
- What is the Hang Seng index?
- Archer Aviation’s Africa Deal Could Boost ACHR Stock
- How to Start Investing in Real Estate
- Are Short Sellers Wrong About These 3 Semiconductor Stocks?
- What is the FTSE 100 index?
- Boeing Gets $50B in March Orders—Is BA Stock a Buy Now?
Receive News & Ratings for Enservco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enservco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.