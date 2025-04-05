StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Enstar Group (NASDAQ:ESGR)

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Enstar Group (NASDAQ:ESGR – Get Free Report) in a report released on Saturday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Shares of ESGR opened at $332.41 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $330.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $326.28. The firm has a market cap of $4.95 billion, a PE ratio of 5.03 and a beta of 0.61. Enstar Group has a 12-month low of $275.02 and a 12-month high of $348.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Enstar Group (NASDAQ:ESGR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The insurance provider reported $17.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Enstar Group had a net margin of 73.26% and a return on equity of 17.33%. The company had revenue of $240.00 million for the quarter.

In related news, Director Hiteshkumar R. Patel sold 484 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $332.17, for a total value of $160,770.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 8.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in Enstar Group during the fourth quarter worth $52,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Enstar Group by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 212 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Vestcor Inc acquired a new position in shares of Enstar Group during the 4th quarter worth $96,000. Sterling Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Enstar Group by 825.0% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 407 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV lifted its stake in shares of Enstar Group by 39.7% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 482 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. 81.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Enstar Group Limited acquires and manages insurance and reinsurance companies and portfolios in run-off in Bermuda and internationally. It engages in the run-off property and casualty; other reinsurance; life and catastrophe; and legacy underwriting businesses; as well as investment activities. The company also provides consulting services, including claims inspection, claims validation, reinsurance asset collection, syndicate management, and IT consulting services to the insurance and reinsurance industry.

