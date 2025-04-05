StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA)

Research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on GAIA. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective (down previously from $10.00) on shares of Gaia in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. Roth Capital raised shares of Gaia to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th.

Gaia Price Performance

NASDAQ GAIA opened at $3.30 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.43. Gaia has a 52-week low of $3.11 and a 52-week high of $6.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.22 and a beta of 0.78.

Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.01. Gaia had a negative return on equity of 6.90% and a negative net margin of 7.23%. The firm had revenue of $24.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.40 million. Equities research analysts predict that Gaia will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Gaia by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 179,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $872,000 after purchasing an additional 21,870 shares during the period. Peapod Lane Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gaia in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,804,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Gaia by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,114,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,006,000 after purchasing an additional 3,124 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Gaia by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 406,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,827,000 after acquiring an additional 27,289 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Gaia by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 190,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $855,000 after purchasing an additional 7,460 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.53% of the company’s stock.

Gaia Company Profile

Gaia, Inc operates a digital video subscription service and online community for underserved member base in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company has a digital content library with various titles in Spanish, German, and French languages available to its subscribers on internet connected devices.

Featured Stories

