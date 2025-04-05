StockNews.com Upgrades Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) to Buy

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Thursday.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $700.00 price target on shares of Tyler Technologies in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Tyler Technologies from $701.00 to $747.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $615.00 price target (down from $670.00) on shares of Tyler Technologies in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Tyler Technologies from $705.00 to $715.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Tyler Technologies from $660.00 to $728.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tyler Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $676.25.

Tyler Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of TYL stock opened at $539.40 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 0.80. Tyler Technologies has a one year low of $397.80 and a one year high of $661.31. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $598.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $597.09.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The technology company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by ($0.57). Tyler Technologies had a return on equity of 10.15% and a net margin of 12.30%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Tyler Technologies will post 8.52 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Tyler Technologies

In other Tyler Technologies news, CFO Brian K. Miller sold 1,550 shares of Tyler Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $613.58, for a total value of $951,049.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 14,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,606,073.08. The trade was a 9.95 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider John S. Marr, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $619.00, for a total transaction of $3,714,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,983 shares in the company, valued at $4,322,477. This trade represents a 46.21 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 14,064 shares of company stock valued at $8,688,030. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tyler Technologies

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Oak Thistle LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 213.7% during the fourth quarter. Oak Thistle LLC now owns 2,328 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,342,000 after purchasing an additional 1,586 shares during the last quarter. Kensington Investment Counsel LLC increased its position in Tyler Technologies by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Kensington Investment Counsel LLC now owns 2,496 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,439,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co bought a new stake in Tyler Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $596,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tyler Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $1,594,000. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 2.5% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 88,296 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $51,543,000 after acquiring an additional 2,169 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.30% of the company’s stock.

About Tyler Technologies

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Software and Platform Technologies. The company offers platform and transformative technology solutions, including cybersecurity for government agencies; data and insights solutions; digital solutions that helps workers and policymakers to share, communicate, and leverage data; payments solutions, such as billing, presentment, merchant onboarding, collections, reconciliation, and disbursements; platform technologies, an application development platform that enables government workers to build solutions and applications; and outdoor recreation solutions, including campsite reservations, activity registrations, licensing sales and renewals, and real-time data for conservation and park management.

