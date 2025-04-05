StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE) Shares Sold by Corebridge Financial Inc.

Corebridge Financial Inc. trimmed its position in shares of StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE – Free Report) by 5.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 145,209 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,855 shares during the period. Corebridge Financial Inc.’s holdings in StoneCo were worth $1,157,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in StoneCo by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 19,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 1,773 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of StoneCo by 18.8% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 146,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,649,000 after acquiring an additional 23,167 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of StoneCo by 466.4% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 64,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $726,000 after acquiring an additional 53,106 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of StoneCo by 1,985.4% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 61,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $698,000 after acquiring an additional 59,006 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC purchased a new position in StoneCo in the third quarter valued at about $9,091,000. 73.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
StoneCo Stock Down 7.1 %
Shares of StoneCo stock opened at $10.58 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.27, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 2.05. StoneCo Ltd. has a twelve month low of $7.72 and a twelve month high of $17.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.90.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several research firms have issued reports on STNE. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on StoneCo from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of StoneCo from $5.70 to $6.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $9.00 target price (down previously from $19.00) on shares of StoneCo in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of StoneCo from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on StoneCo from $21.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.50.
About StoneCo
StoneCo Ltd. provides financial technology and software solutions to merchants and integrated partners to conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels in Brazil. It distributes its solutions, principally through proprietary Stone Hubs, which offer hyper-local sales and services; and sells solutions to brick-and-mortar and digital merchants through sales team.
