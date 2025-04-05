Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR) Stock Holdings Reduced by American Century Companies Inc.

American Century Companies Inc. cut its position in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR – Free Report) by 5.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 164,019 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,874 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. were worth $5,801,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Sturm Ruger & Company Inc. alerts:

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Rule One Partners LLC bought a new stake in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. in the third quarter worth $9,142,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 74.8% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 131,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,637,000 after buying an additional 56,087 shares during the last quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,065,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 202,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,174,000 after acquiring an additional 22,736 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 323,785.7% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 22,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $802,000 after acquiring an additional 22,665 shares in the last quarter. 64.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSE:RGR opened at $38.60 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $646.93 million, a PE ratio of 21.81 and a beta of 0.15. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $34.11 and a 1 year high of $48.20. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.42.

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. Increases Dividend

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. ( NYSE:RGR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.62. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. had a return on equity of 9.49% and a net margin of 5.70%. The company had revenue of $145.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $137.77 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.58 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. will post 2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc.’s payout ratio is 54.24%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com raised Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc.

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. Profile

(Free Report)

Sturm, Ruger & Co, Inc engages in the business of designing, manufacturing, and selling firearms to domestic customers. It operates through the Firearms and Castings segments. The Firearms segment focuses on manufacturing and selling rifles, pistols, and revolvers principally to a number of federally licensed, independent wholesale distributors.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sturm Ruger & Company Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sturm Ruger & Company Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.