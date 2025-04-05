Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA) Given New $0.50 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA – Free Report) had its price target reduced by The Goldman Sachs Group from $1.00 to $0.50 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning,Benzinga reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Get Sunnova Energy International alerts:

Several other analysts also recently commented on NOVA. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Sunnova Energy International from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $4.00 to $0.50 in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Capital One Financial downgraded shares of Sunnova Energy International from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded Sunnova Energy International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $1.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Roth Capital lowered shares of Sunnova Energy International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Sunnova Energy International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.37.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Sunnova Energy International

Sunnova Energy International Trading Down 12.3 %

NYSE NOVA opened at $0.30 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $37.77 million, a PE ratio of -0.09 and a beta of 2.89. Sunnova Energy International has a 1-year low of $0.25 and a 1-year high of $13.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.26. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.94.

Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 3rd. The company reported ($2.96) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.79) by ($2.17). The firm had revenue of $224.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $235.85 million. Sunnova Energy International had a negative return on equity of 11.15% and a negative net margin of 51.02%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.37 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sunnova Energy International will post -2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sunnova Energy International

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOVA. Cibc World Markets Corp acquired a new position in shares of Sunnova Energy International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of Sunnova Energy International during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Crux Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Teza Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International during the 4th quarter worth about $48,000.

Sunnova Energy International Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Sunnova Energy International Inc engages in the provision of energy as a service in the United States. The company offers electricity, as well as offers operations and maintenance, monitoring, repairs and replacements, equipment upgrades, on-site power optimization, and solar energy system and energy storage system diagnostics services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sunnova Energy International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunnova Energy International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.