Superior Plus (TSE:SPB) Stock Price Expected to Rise, TD Securities Analyst Says

Superior Plus (TSE:SPB – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by analysts at TD Securities from C$9.00 to C$9.50 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday,BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 44.16% from the stock’s previous close.

Get Superior Plus alerts:

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on SPB. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Superior Plus from C$8.00 to C$9.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Raymond James raised Superior Plus from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. National Bankshares upped their target price on Superior Plus from C$6.50 to C$7.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. CIBC raised their target price on shares of Superior Plus from C$9.00 to C$9.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, ATB Capital increased their price target on shares of Superior Plus from C$10.00 to C$11.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Superior Plus currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$9.80.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on SPB

Superior Plus Price Performance

Superior Plus Company Profile

Superior Plus stock opened at C$6.59 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$6.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$6.65. The firm has a market cap of C$1.11 billion, a PE ratio of 24.23 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 193.35. Superior Plus has a 52-week low of C$5.15 and a 52-week high of C$9.81.

(Get Free Report)

Superior is a leading North American distributor of propane, compressed natural gas, renewable energy and related products and services, servicing approximately 770,000 customer locations in the U.S. and Canada. Through its primary businesses, propane distribution and CNG, RNG and hydrogen distribution, Superior safely delivers clean burning fuels to residential, commercial, utility, agricultural and industrial customers not connected to a pipeline.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Superior Plus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Superior Plus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.