Susquehanna Issues Positive Forecast for TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) Stock Price

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Susquehanna from $1,250.00 to $1,300.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the aerospace company’s stock.

Get TransDigm Group alerts:

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group raised shares of TransDigm Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,595.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, February 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of TransDigm Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $1,444.00 to $1,348.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on TransDigm Group from $1,500.00 to $1,580.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 25th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $1,500.00 price objective on shares of TransDigm Group in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on TransDigm Group from $1,482.00 to $1,534.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,480.12.

Read Our Latest Analysis on TDG

TransDigm Group Price Performance

Shares of TransDigm Group stock opened at $1,238.81 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.48 billion, a PE ratio of 43.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.08. TransDigm Group has a 1-year low of $1,176.31 and a 1-year high of $1,451.32. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,343.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,329.95.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The aerospace company reported $7.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.73 by $0.84. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 42.87% and a net margin of 20.76%. The business had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $7.16 earnings per share. TransDigm Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that TransDigm Group will post 35.13 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other TransDigm Group news, COO Joel Reiss sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,359.06, for a total transaction of $4,077,180.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 3,600 shares in the company, valued at $4,892,616. The trade was a 45.45 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 5,472 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,296.77, for a total transaction of $7,095,925.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,942,799.96. This trade represents a 20.25 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 124,594 shares of company stock worth $165,646,468. 4.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of TransDigm Group

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB grew its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 58.2% during the first quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 250 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $346,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in TransDigm Group by 26.5% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,419 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,066,000 after acquiring an additional 506 shares during the period. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH grew its position in TransDigm Group by 7,260.2% in the 4th quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH now owns 51,227 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $64,919,000 after acquiring an additional 50,531 shares during the last quarter. Park Square Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in TransDigm Group in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH bought a new stake in shares of TransDigm Group during the fourth quarter worth $31,753,000. 95.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About TransDigm Group

(Get Free Report)

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for TransDigm Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransDigm Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.