Symbotic’s (SYM) Sell Rating Reiterated at BWS Financial

BWS Financial reissued their sell rating on shares of Symbotic (NASDAQ:SYM – Free Report) in a research report released on Wednesday morning,Benzinga reports. BWS Financial currently has a $10.00 price target on the stock. BWS Financial also issued estimates for Symbotic’s FY2025 earnings at $0.24 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.24 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on SYM. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target on shares of Symbotic in a research report on Monday, January 13th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Symbotic from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Symbotic from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Northland Securities raised their price objective on Symbotic from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded shares of Symbotic from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Symbotic currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.20.

Shares of SYM stock opened at $17.50 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $24.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -249.96, a P/E/G ratio of 6.48 and a beta of 1.85. Symbotic has a 12 month low of $16.32 and a 12 month high of $48.98.

Symbotic (NASDAQ:SYM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.01. Symbotic had a positive return on equity of 5.11% and a negative net margin of 0.38%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Symbotic will post 0.13 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider William M. Boyd III sold 2,455 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.31, for a total value of $54,771.05. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 39,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $884,792.29. This represents a 5.83 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael David Dunn sold 3,635 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.28, for a total transaction of $120,972.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,272 shares in the company, valued at approximately $807,772.16. The trade was a 13.03 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 71,117 shares of company stock worth $1,985,334. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital Market Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Symbotic by 42.5% in the first quarter. Capital Market Strategies LLC now owns 48,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $973,000 after buying an additional 14,357 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its position in Symbotic by 26.4% in the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 73,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,750,000 after acquiring an additional 15,394 shares in the last quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP acquired a new stake in Symbotic in the 4th quarter valued at about $480,000. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its position in shares of Symbotic by 26.2% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 321,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,626,000 after purchasing an additional 66,755 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tanaka Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Symbotic by 68.7% in the 4th quarter. Tanaka Capital Management Inc. now owns 72,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,723,000 after purchasing an additional 29,596 shares during the last quarter.

Symbotic Inc, an automation technology company, engages in developing technologies to improve operating efficiencies in modern warehouses. The company automates the processing of pallets and cases in large warehouses or distribution centers for retail companies. Its systems enhance operations at the front end of the supply chain.

