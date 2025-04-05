Takeda Pharmaceutical (NYSE:TAK) Rating Increased to Overweight at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical (NYSE:TAK – Free Report) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports.
Takeda Pharmaceutical Trading Down 3.0 %
NYSE TAK opened at $14.74 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.89 billion, a PE ratio of 36.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 0.39. Takeda Pharmaceutical has a one year low of $12.58 and a one year high of $15.37. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.31.
Takeda Pharmaceutical (NYSE:TAK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.08. Takeda Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 9.39% and a net margin of 4.53%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Takeda Pharmaceutical will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Takeda Pharmaceutical
About Takeda Pharmaceutical
Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited engages in the research, development, manufacture, marketing, and out-licensing of pharmaceutical products in Japan and internationally. It offers pharmaceutical products in the areas of gastroenterology, rare diseases, plasma derived therapies, immunology, oncology, and neuroscience.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Takeda Pharmaceutical
- Using the MarketBeat Stock Split Calculator
- Archer Aviation’s Africa Deal Could Boost ACHR Stock
- How to Start Investing in Real Estate
- Are Short Sellers Wrong About These 3 Semiconductor Stocks?
- What is the Nasdaq? Complete Overview with History
- Boeing Gets $50B in March Orders—Is BA Stock a Buy Now?
Receive News & Ratings for Takeda Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Takeda Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.