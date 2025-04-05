Takeda Pharmaceutical (NYSE:TAK) Rating Increased to Overweight at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical (NYSE:TAK – Free Report) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports.

Takeda Pharmaceutical Trading Down 3.0 %

NYSE TAK opened at $14.74 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.89 billion, a PE ratio of 36.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 0.39. Takeda Pharmaceutical has a one year low of $12.58 and a one year high of $15.37. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.31.

Takeda Pharmaceutical (NYSE:TAK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.08. Takeda Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 9.39% and a net margin of 4.53%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Takeda Pharmaceutical will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 17.3% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 187,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,661,000 after acquiring an additional 27,628 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in Takeda Pharmaceutical by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,908,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,365,000 after purchasing an additional 286,052 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its stake in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 416.0% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 3,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 2,596 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,533,000. Finally, Erste Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical during the third quarter worth approximately $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.17% of the company’s stock.

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited engages in the research, development, manufacture, marketing, and out-licensing of pharmaceutical products in Japan and internationally. It offers pharmaceutical products in the areas of gastroenterology, rare diseases, plasma derived therapies, immunology, oncology, and neuroscience.

