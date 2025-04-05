Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TARS) Shares Sold by Corebridge Financial Inc.

Corebridge Financial Inc. trimmed its holdings in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TARS – Free Report) by 7.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 18,289 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,380 shares during the period. Corebridge Financial Inc.’s holdings in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,013,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TARS. Crowley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. R Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $53,000. FMR LLC grew its position in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 236.6% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after buying an additional 3,537 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $207,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $223,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.01% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TARS opened at $47.02 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $49.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.61. The company has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.34 and a beta of 1.05. Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.08 and a 1-year high of $57.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 5.42 and a quick ratio of 5.38.

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:TARS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by $0.08. Tarsus Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 55.86% and a negative net margin of 103.64%. The business had revenue of $66.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.80 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on TARS shares. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and issued a $78.00 price objective (up previously from $75.00) on shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, February 24th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 target price on shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Tarsus Pharmaceuticals from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Tarsus Pharmaceuticals from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tarsus Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.67.

In related news, CEO Bobak R. Azamian sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 824,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,205,300. The trade was a 0.72 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Bryan Wahl sold 3,341 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.29, for a total transaction of $154,654.89. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 58,057 shares in the company, valued at $2,687,458.53. This represents a 5.44 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 32,542 shares of company stock worth $1,581,173. Insiders own 8.25% of the company’s stock.

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutic candidates for eye care in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is XDEMVY, a novel therapeutic for the treatment of blepharitis caused by the infestation of Demodex mites, as well as to treat meibomian gland disease.

