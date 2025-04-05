The Hackett Group (NASDAQ:HCKT) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of The Hackett Group (NASDAQ:HCKT – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning.
Separately, Barrington Research increased their price objective on shares of The Hackett Group from $28.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.67.
The Hackett Group Trading Down 3.8 %
The Hackett Group (NASDAQ:HCKT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The business services provider reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.06). The Hackett Group had a net margin of 9.44% and a return on equity of 36.40%. The company had revenue of $77.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.64 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Hackett Group will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The Hackett Group Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 21st were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. This is an increase from The Hackett Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 21st. The Hackett Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.28%.
Institutional Trading of The Hackett Group
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HCKT. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Hackett Group by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 266,317 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,996,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its holdings in shares of The Hackett Group by 383.4% during the third quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,741 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 2,174 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its stake in The Hackett Group by 20.6% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 41,375 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,087,000 after buying an additional 7,078 shares during the period. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of The Hackett Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $294,000. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Hackett Group in the third quarter worth $3,256,000. 78.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
The Hackett Group Company Profile
The Hackett Group, Inc operates as an intellectual property-based executive advisory, strategic consulting, and digital transformation company in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Global Strategy & Business Transformation, Oracle Solutions, and SAP Solutions.
