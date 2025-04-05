The RMR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:RMR) Shares Sold by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lessened its stake in The RMR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:RMR – Free Report) by 56.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,825 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 14,185 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in The RMR Group were worth $223,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of The RMR Group by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,832 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 908 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its holdings in The RMR Group by 77.8% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 12,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 5,294 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in The RMR Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $319,000. Aviance Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in The RMR Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $395,000. Finally, BayBridge Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in The RMR Group by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. BayBridge Capital Group LLC now owns 21,827 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $451,000 after purchasing an additional 1,671 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.31% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com raised The RMR Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 25th.

NASDAQ:RMR opened at $15.92 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $17.83 and a 200-day moving average of $20.98. The firm has a market cap of $506.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.97 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The RMR Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.50 and a twelve month high of $26.43.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 27th were given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 27th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.31%. The RMR Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 135.34%.

The RMR Group Inc, through its subsidiary, The RMR Group LLC, provides asset management services in the United States. The company offers management services to its four publicly traded real estate investment trusts, three real estate operating companies, and private capital vehicles. It also provides advisory services to publicly traded mortgage real estate investment trust.

