The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seventeen ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and sixteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $135.76.

TJX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $145.00 price objective on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on TJX Companies from $133.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $138.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of TJX Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $128.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday.

Shares of NYSE TJX opened at $121.92 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $121.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $120.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $137.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.69, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.96. TJX Companies has a one year low of $92.35 and a one year high of $128.33.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.07. TJX Companies had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 61.82%. The company had revenue of $16.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.24 billion. Analysts forecast that TJX Companies will post 4.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. This is a boost from TJX Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 15th. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 35.21%.

In other news, Director Alan M. Bennett sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.53, for a total transaction of $988,240.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 23,428 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.03, for a total transaction of $2,882,346.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 484,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,569,772.67. This trade represents a 4.62 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Congress Asset Management Co. increased its holdings in TJX Companies by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. now owns 1,228,840 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $148,456,000 after purchasing an additional 13,036 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the fourth quarter worth $433,000. BLB&B Advisors LLC raised its holdings in TJX Companies by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 81,079 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $9,795,000 after acquiring an additional 2,201 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its stake in TJX Companies by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 34,186 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $4,130,000 after acquiring an additional 3,691 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH acquired a new position in TJX Companies during the 4th quarter worth $604,000. 91.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

