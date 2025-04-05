Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Acquires New Holdings in VictoryShares Emerging Markets Value Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:UEVM)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new position in VictoryShares Emerging Markets Value Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:UEVM – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 5,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $245,000.
Separately, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of VictoryShares Emerging Markets Value Momentum ETF by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,298,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,462,000 after purchasing an additional 40,901 shares during the period.
VictoryShares Emerging Markets Value Momentum ETF Trading Down 5.2 %
Shares of VictoryShares Emerging Markets Value Momentum ETF stock opened at $44.42 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $179.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.51 and a beta of 0.72. VictoryShares Emerging Markets Value Momentum ETF has a 1-year low of $44.26 and a 1-year high of $51.68.
VictoryShares Emerging Markets Value Momentum ETF Increases Dividend
VictoryShares Emerging Markets Value Momentum ETF Profile
