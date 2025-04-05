Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Acquires Shares of 8,769 Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEM)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new stake in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEM – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 8,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.
Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in DFEM. Elser Financial Planning Inc bought a new position in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,691,000. Essential Planning LLC. bought a new position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,135,000. Rockwood Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 32.1% in the 4th quarter. Rockwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,295,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,923,000 after acquiring an additional 314,799 shares in the last quarter. Phillips Financial Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 43.9% in the 4th quarter. Phillips Financial Management LLC now owns 979,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,656,000 after acquiring an additional 298,632 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Apella Capital LLC grew its position in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 26.8% during the 4th quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 1,398,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,620,000 after acquiring an additional 295,252 shares during the last quarter.
Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF Price Performance
DFEM stock opened at $24.82 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $26.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.89. Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.48 and a fifty-two week high of $28.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.54 and a beta of 0.70.
Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF Profile
The Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (DFEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects emerging markets securities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFEM was launched on Apr 27, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.
