Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Buys Shares of 4,518 iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:QLTA)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new position in shares of iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:QLTA – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 4,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF by 18.7% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 324 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its position in iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares during the period. Petra Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Petra Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 50,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,365,000 after acquiring an additional 833 shares during the period. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. raised its stake in iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF by 712.5% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 855 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:QLTA opened at $47.63 on Friday. iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $45.81 and a 1 year high of $49.53. The business has a fifty day moving average of $47.32 and a 200-day moving average of $47.57.

The iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF (QLTA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of dollar-denominated fixed-rate corporate bonds rated AAA-A issued by US and non-US corporations with maturities of at least one year.

