Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Cuts Stock Position in Procore Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCOR)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans decreased its holdings in shares of Procore Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCOR – Free Report) by 31.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,065 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,418 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Procore Technologies were worth $230,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Get Procore Technologies alerts:

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in Procore Technologies by 19.9% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 6,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,000 after acquiring an additional 1,012 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Procore Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $243,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its stake in shares of Procore Technologies by 99.8% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 7,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $599,000 after purchasing an additional 3,991 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Procore Technologies by 112.7% during the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 32,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,407,000 after purchasing an additional 17,017 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its stake in Procore Technologies by 1,434.0% in the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 674 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Procore Technologies from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Procore Technologies from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Procore Technologies from $85.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Procore Technologies from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Finally, JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of Procore Technologies from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.65.

Procore Technologies Stock Down 8.0 %

Shares of NYSE PCOR opened at $57.11 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -79.32 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.22. Procore Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $49.46 and a 1 year high of $88.92.

Procore Technologies (NYSE:PCOR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.46). Procore Technologies had a negative return on equity of 5.10% and a negative net margin of 9.20%. The business had revenue of $302.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $297.72 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Procore Technologies, Inc. will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Procore Technologies

In other news, Director Connor Kevin J. O sold 5,128 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.62, for a total transaction of $377,523.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,264,700 shares in the company, valued at $93,107,214. This trade represents a 0.40 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Iconiq Strategic Partners Ii, sold 1,074 shares of Procore Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.40, for a total value of $93,867.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,480. The trade was a 84.30 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 69,604 shares of company stock worth $5,427,468. Company insiders own 29.00% of the company’s stock.

Procore Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Procore Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of a cloud-based construction management platform and related software products in the United States and internationally. The company’s platform enables owners, general and specialty contractors, architects, and engineers to collaborate on construction projects.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PCOR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Procore Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCOR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Procore Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procore Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.