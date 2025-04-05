Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Grows Stock Holdings in TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP – Free Report) (TSE:TRP) by 10.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,468 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 504 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in TC Energy were worth $269,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get TC Energy alerts:

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in TC Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Versant Capital Management Inc bought a new position in shares of TC Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Synergy Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in TC Energy in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Point72 DIFC Ltd purchased a new stake in TC Energy in the third quarter worth $39,000. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in TC Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. 83.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TC Energy Price Performance

Shares of TRP opened at $46.07 on Friday. TC Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $34.95 and a fifty-two week high of $50.37. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.99. The stock has a market cap of $47.88 billion, a PE ratio of 14.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 0.55.

TC Energy Increases Dividend

TC Energy ( NYSE:TRP Get Free Report ) (TSE:TRP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 14th. The pipeline company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.54. TC Energy had a return on equity of 12.12% and a net margin of 29.40%. The company had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.35 EPS. Analysts anticipate that TC Energy Co. will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be paid a $0.85 dividend. This is a boost from TC Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.82. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.38%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. TC Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.53%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup began coverage on shares of TC Energy in a report on Friday. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of TC Energy from $71.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. US Capital Advisors upgraded shares of TC Energy from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded TC Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Finally, Veritas raised TC Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $62.00.

View Our Latest Research Report on TC Energy

About TC Energy

(Free Report)

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Energy Solutions. The company builds and operates a network of 93,600 kilometers of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP – Free Report) (TSE:TRP).

Receive News & Ratings for TC Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TC Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.