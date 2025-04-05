Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Has $181,000 Holdings in Erasca, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERAS)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans decreased its holdings in shares of Erasca, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERAS – Free Report) by 28.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 72,493 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,263 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Erasca were worth $181,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ERAS. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Erasca by 145.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,027,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,455,000 after purchasing an additional 3,569,440 shares during the last quarter. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. lifted its stake in Erasca by 19.6% in the 3rd quarter. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. now owns 19,391,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,939,000 after purchasing an additional 3,175,471 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Erasca by 36.0% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,502,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,295,000 after buying an additional 1,190,807 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Erasca by 29.3% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,723,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,706,000 after buying an additional 390,209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC acquired a new position in shares of Erasca during the third quarter worth $994,000. Institutional investors own 67.78% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ERAS shares. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Erasca in a report on Friday, March 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Erasca from $3.50 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Bank of America upgraded Erasca from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Erasca in a report on Wednesday, March 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $5.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $4.00 target price on shares of Erasca in a report on Friday, March 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4.83.

Erasca Trading Down 4.1 %

Shares of ERAS stock opened at $1.16 on Friday. Erasca, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.04 and a 1-year high of $3.45. The stock has a market cap of $328.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.40 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.52 and a 200-day moving average of $2.26.

Erasca (NASDAQ:ERAS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 20th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.01. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.20) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Erasca, Inc. will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

About Erasca

Erasca, Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing therapies for patients with RAS/MAPK pathway-driven cancers. The company’s lead product is naporafenib which is in phase 1b trial for patients with RAS Q16X solid tumors and plans to initiate a pivotal Phase 3 trial for patients with NRASm melanoma.

