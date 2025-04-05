Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Has $207,000 Stock Position in Amplify Etho Climate Leadership U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:ETHO)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lessened its stake in Amplify Etho Climate Leadership U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:ETHO – Free Report) by 20.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,457 shares of the company’s stock after selling 889 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Amplify Etho Climate Leadership U.S. ETF were worth $207,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Amplify Etho Climate Leadership U.S. ETF alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ETHO. Tsfg LLC bought a new position in Amplify Etho Climate Leadership U.S. ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $72,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in Amplify Etho Climate Leadership U.S. ETF by 30.4% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Amplify Etho Climate Leadership U.S. ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $327,000. SGL Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Amplify Etho Climate Leadership U.S. ETF during the third quarter worth $374,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Amplify Etho Climate Leadership U.S. ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $443,000.

Amplify Etho Climate Leadership U.S. ETF Stock Performance

Shares of ETHO opened at $49.79 on Friday. Amplify Etho Climate Leadership U.S. ETF has a 52-week low of $49.28 and a 52-week high of $64.71. The firm has a market cap of $139.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.16 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s fifty day moving average is $58.25 and its 200-day moving average is $60.03.

About Amplify Etho Climate Leadership U.S. ETF

The Etho Climate Leadership U.S. ETF (ETHO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Etho Climate Leadership index. The fund tracks the performance of an equal-weighted index that selects US stocks that exhibit the least carbon impact within its industry. Certain industries are excluded altogether.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETHO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amplify Etho Climate Leadership U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:ETHO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amplify Etho Climate Leadership U.S. ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amplify Etho Climate Leadership U.S. ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.