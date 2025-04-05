Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Has $232,000 Stock Holdings in CAVA Group, Inc. (NYSE:CAVA)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lowered its position in shares of CAVA Group, Inc. (NYSE:CAVA – Free Report) by 52.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,054 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,293 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in CAVA Group were worth $232,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CAVA. Howard Financial Services LTD. raised its stake in CAVA Group by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. now owns 6,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $699,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of CAVA Group by 37.0% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 422 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Mainstream Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of CAVA Group by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Mainstream Capital Management LLC now owns 17,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,003,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of CAVA Group by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 1,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Centurion Wealth Management LLC grew its position in CAVA Group by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Centurion Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after buying an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.15% of the company’s stock.

CAVA Group stock opened at $75.30 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $104.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $120.62. CAVA Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $58.22 and a 12 month high of $172.43. The company has a market capitalization of $8.70 billion, a PE ratio of 163.70 and a beta of 3.58.

CAVA Group ( NYSE:CAVA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.01). CAVA Group had a net margin of 5.88% and a return on equity of 9.10%. The business had revenue of $227.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $223.34 million. As a group, analysts predict that CAVA Group, Inc. will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Kenneth Robert Bertram sold 678 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.39, for a total value of $84,336.42. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 57,312 shares in the company, valued at $7,129,039.68. This represents a 1.17 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Adam David Phillips sold 615 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.39, for a total transaction of $76,499.85. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,353,860.76. The trade was a 5.35 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 29,235 shares of company stock valued at $3,514,101. Insiders own 12.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on CAVA shares. Piper Sandler raised CAVA Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $142.00 to $115.00 in a report on Friday, February 28th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of CAVA Group in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of CAVA Group from $163.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 21st. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of CAVA Group from $160.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of CAVA Group in a research note on Monday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $112.00 price objective on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.25.

CAVA Group, Inc owns and operates a chain of restaurants under the CAVA brand in the United States. The company also offers dips, spreads, and dressings through grocery stores. In addition, the company provides online and mobile ordering platforms. Cava Group, Inc was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Washington, the District of Columbia.

