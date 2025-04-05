Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Has $314,000 Stock Holdings in iHeartMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:IHRT)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lowered its holdings in shares of iHeartMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:IHRT – Free Report) by 28.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 158,765 shares of the company’s stock after selling 64,086 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in iHeartMedia were worth $314,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IHRT. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iHeartMedia by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,515,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,655,000 after buying an additional 137,896 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of iHeartMedia by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,062,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,816,000 after acquiring an additional 71,921 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of iHeartMedia by 513.4% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 362,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $670,000 after acquiring an additional 303,034 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd boosted its stake in iHeartMedia by 43.3% during the third quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 90,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after acquiring an additional 27,486 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in iHeartMedia in the third quarter worth $112,000. 93.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:IHRT opened at $1.20 on Friday. iHeartMedia, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.81 and a twelve month high of $2.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.92 and its 200-day moving average is $2.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $176.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.18 and a beta of 1.48.

In related news, CEO Robert W. Pittman bought 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.60 per share, for a total transaction of $320,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,241,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,786,222.40. This trade represents a 4.95 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Richard J. Bressler purchased 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.79 per share, with a total value of $179,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 3,617,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,475,797.56. This represents a 2.84 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 6.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Separately, Guggenheim dropped their price objective on shares of iHeartMedia from $5.00 to $4.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 10th.

iHeartMedia, Inc operates as an audio media company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Multiplatform Group, Digital Audio Group, and Audio & Media Services Group. The Multiplatform Group segment offers broadcast radio stations, sponsorship and events, and live and virtual events; and operates Premiere Networks, a national radio network that produces, distributes, or represents syndicated radio programs and services to radio station affiliates.

