Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Has $335,000 Stake in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA – Free Report) by 155.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 34,411 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 20,943 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria were worth $335,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,370,344 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $69,055,000 after purchasing an additional 344,355 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,043,054 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,138,000 after buying an additional 40,352 shares in the last quarter. Altrius Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Altrius Capital Management Inc now owns 771,981 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,504,000 after buying an additional 12,099 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria during the fourth quarter worth approximately $7,333,000. Finally, NewEdge Wealth LLC increased its stake in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 476,408 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,631,000 after acquiring an additional 5,271 shares during the period. 2.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BBVA. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. StockNews.com cut shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 28th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

NYSE BBVA opened at $12.23 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $13.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.37 billion, a PE ratio of 6.75, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.00. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $9.23 and a fifty-two week high of $14.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.27.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The bank reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.04. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria had a return on equity of 17.49% and a net margin of 28.10%. Equities analysts expect that Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 9th will be paid a $0.4439 dividend. This is an increase from Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.11. This represents a dividend yield of 4.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 9th. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.23%.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, SA provides retail banking, wholesale banking, and asset management services in the United States, Spain, Mexico, Turkey, South America, and internationally. The company offers savings account, demand deposits, and time deposits; and loan products, such as residential mortgages, other households, credit card loans, loans to enterprises and public sector, as well as consumer finance.

