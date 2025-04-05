Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Invests $240,000 in Magnera Corp (NYSE:MAGN)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new stake in shares of Magnera Corp (NYSE:MAGN – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 13,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MAGN. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new stake in shares of Magnera during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Vestcor Inc bought a new stake in Magnera during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new stake in Magnera during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in Magnera during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new position in shares of Magnera during the 4th quarter worth $55,000. Institutional investors own 76.92% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Carl J. Rickertsen bought 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $20.33 per share, with a total value of $406,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 21,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $433,150.98. The trade was a 1,531.39 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Curt Begle purchased 23,786 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $21.08 per share, for a total transaction of $501,408.88. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 24,066 shares in the company, valued at approximately $507,311.28. This represents a 8,495.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 2.26% of the company’s stock.

Magnera Price Performance

MAGN opened at $14.99 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $19.72. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The company has a market capitalization of $530.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.82 and a beta of 1.76. Magnera Corp has a 1-year low of $14.90 and a 1-year high of $26.78.

Magnera (NYSE:MAGN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported ($1.69) earnings per share for the quarter. Magnera had a negative return on equity of 10.62% and a negative net margin of 6.97%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.25) earnings per share.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Vertical Research assumed coverage on Magnera in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Magnera from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th.

Magnera Profile

Magnera’s purpose is to better the world with new possibilities made real. By continuously co-creating and innovating with our partners, we develop original material solutions that make a brighter future possible. With a breadth of technologies and a passion for what we create, Magnera’s solutions propel our customers’ goals forward and solve end-users’ problems, every day.

See Also

